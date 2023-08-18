Wallingford man had 80,000+ child porn images and videos on his computers: police

Police have arrested a Wallingford man they say had more than 80,000 pictures and videos depicting child pornography on his computer.

Eric Delcavo, 32, was arrested on Thursday.

Detectives began an investigation of Delcavo in November 2022 after getting a report of a sexual assault, according to police.

As part of their investigation, police executed a search and seizure warrant on Delcavo's home for cell phones and computers believed to contain evidence related to the alleged crime.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Data pulled from the devices contained more than 80,000 child porn images and videos, according to police. Many of the files were linked to child victims identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Delcavo.

He is charged with first-degree possession of child pornography and is being held on $500,000 bond. Delcavo is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Friday.