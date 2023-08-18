Wallingford

Wallingford man had 80,000+ child porn images and videos on his computers: police

CVS_Medication_Disposal_Program_Expands.jpg
NBC10 Boston

Police have arrested a Wallingford man they say had more than 80,000 pictures and videos depicting child pornography on his computer.

Eric Delcavo, 32, was arrested on Thursday.

Detectives began an investigation of Delcavo in November 2022 after getting a report of a sexual assault, according to police.

As part of their investigation, police executed a search and seizure warrant on Delcavo's home for cell phones and computers believed to contain evidence related to the alleged crime.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Data pulled from the devices contained more than 80,000 child porn images and videos, according to police. Many of the files were linked to child victims identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Delcavo.

He is charged with first-degree possession of child pornography and is being held on $500,000 bond. Delcavo is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Friday.

Local

Hartford 2 hours ago

17-year-old shot in Hartford

West Hartford 3 hours ago

One hospitalized with burn injuries after fire on I-84 in West Hartford

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us