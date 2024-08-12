Wallingford mom and baby son who died before April fire were victims of homicide: officials

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that a mother and her 9-month-old son who were found when firefighters responded to a fire at their Wallingford in April were victims of homicide and the death of the baby’s father was a suicide.

Firefighters responded to the multifamily home on Geneva Avenue on April 17.

Days after the fire, police said that Karizmah Johnson, 19, and her son 9-month-old Kylenn Varnado died before the fire started at their Geneve Avenue home and they were treating the case as a suspicious death investigation.

Karizmah Johnson and Kylenn Varnado both died of homicidal asphyxia, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Justin Varnado died of complications of thermal injuries and his death has been ruled a suicide.

According to police, Justin Varnado had been arrested on domestic violence charges a few weeks before the fire and a protective order had been issued banning him from the home.