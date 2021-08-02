Wallingford

Wallingford Police Holding Active Shooter Training at Lyman Hall High School

Wallingford Police are holding active shooter training at Lyman Hall High School this week.

The training will be held Monday through Friday in four-hour blocks, starting at 8 a.m. and noon each day. Police said the Regional Cheshire-Wallingford Emergency Response Team will conduct their training block from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Police said officers will train with specialized equipment, including rifles, door breaching equipment, and the “Patrol Bat” Tactical Ballistic Shield, which is designed to protect responders from an active shooter.

