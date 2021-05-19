Wallingford Police Investigate ATM Theft, Smash-and-Grab Burglaries

Wallingford police are investigating after an ATM was stolen during a burglary early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a reported burglary at Ultra Coin Laundromat on North Main Street Extension around 6:30 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the suspects smashed the front door and made off with the ATM machine. They fled in a sedan, according to police.

The whole crime took just 20 seconds.

“We all watched it and were like ‘woah.’ We didn’t realize it was that crazy of scene.”

Owner Chris Wilson says his video shows in under a minute four masked suspects broke into his business and took off with its ATM.

"That was the part that shocked me the most… it was bolted down into the concrete and they just used their body weight to rock it back and forth to shear the pins," he told NBC Connecticut.

There were two other smash-and-grab burglaries during the same overnight period and investigations are looking into whether they are connected. Those burglaries occurred at Parkway Mobile on North Colony Road and Family Dollar on North Colony Road around 3:30 a.m.

This series of burglaries comes after an ATM theft in Wolcott at Nutmeg Farms gas station. Police say on Friday four suspects used a car and a cable to drag the ATM out of the store.

In response to a question about whether this could be connected to Wallingford, the Wolcott Police chief wrote in part:

“…agencies do share info with each other to bring criminals to justice.”

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Wallingford police at 203-294-2800.