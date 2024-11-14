Wallingford police look for whoever is responsible for convenience store robberies

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing money from convenience stores on Route 5 in Wallingford.

The police department said there have been two robberies within the past week, and they both happened in the same area.

On Wednesday night, officers were called to the Valero at 720 North Colony Rd. for an armed robbery. A person wearing a lighter-colored Carhart-style jacket, a lighter hoodie underneath and a face mask demanded money from the store clerk.

The thief made off with cash from the register after pulling out a gun, and fled the scene.

On Friday night, police responded to Checkers at 99 North Colony Rd. for a reported robbery. A person wearing a camouflage jacket and ski mask made off with money from the register, and took off before officers arrived.

No one was hurt in either robbery, but police are urging people to be on alert as the suspect is on the loose and may be armed and dangerous.

It's unknown if the robberies are connected. Business owners are being advised to make sure surveillance systems are functioning, and be sure to have access to a phone in case of emergency.