Wallingford

Wallingford Summer School Program Suspended After Person Experiences COVID-19 Symptoms

school desks
NBC 5 News

Wallingford Public Schools has suspended its summer school program after they were notified a person in the program is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Superintendent Salvatore Menzo said the person started experiencing symptoms on Friday but has not been in the program since last Monday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending in-person summer school sessions until we know the results of the test," Menzo said in a statement.

Local

Mystic 49 mins ago

Mayflower II Leaves Mystic After More Than 3 Year Restoration

State Capitol 2 hours ago

Lawmakers Set to Return to the State Capitol for In-Person Debate and Vote

"Even though we do not have a confirmed case and the Center for Disease Control recommends suspending programming in the event an infected person has been present in a program, we still believe suspending the in-person session is the most prudent action to take at this time," Menzo continued.

Maintenance staff will also be conducting a deep cleaning of all classrooms, Menzo said.

Students and staff who could have come in contact with the person experiencing symptoms will be contacted individually, Menzo said.

This article tagged under:

WallingfordCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticutsummer schoolsummer school program
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us