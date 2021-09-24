Wallingford Woman Arrested For Illegally Collecting Workers Comp: Officials

A Wallingford woman was arrested and accused of illegally collecting workers’ compensation while on temporary total disability from her employment as a teacher in Bristol, officials announced Friday.

Ann Marie Barros, 44, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community and one count of fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits.

According to officials, Barros was employed by the Bristol board of education when she was injured after attempting to break up a fight between two students.

Barros claims she injured her head, neck and back in the altercation, and was placed on temporary total disability (TTD) and was fully unable to return to work.

Barros received $59,608.82 in wage replacements under the program, and was required to report any income she received beyond the benefits provided, state officials said.

According to surveillance videos and documentation, Barros was employed as a real estate agent during that time she was receiving her workers' compensation benefits, state justice officials said.

Barros was released on $10,000 bond and is expected in court in Meriden on Sept. 30.