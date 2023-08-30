Walmart closes one of its Norwalk locations

Walmart is closing one of two locations in Norwalk because of issues negotiating their lease contract.

According to a spokesperson, the landlord at the Connecticut Avenue location decided not to renew their contract. As a result, Walmart made the decision to close the store.

The store will remain open through Nov. 3. On that day, the pharmacy will also close.

"Our associates are the heartbeat of the company and our priority is to take care of them during this transition. We have been, and will continue to be, supportive of our store leadership and associates at our Connecticut Avenue location. The decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work and customer service," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there are several locations nearby. A total of 255 associates work at the Connecticut Avenue store.

The company said all employees will be paid through Dec. 1 - unless they transfer to another location. After that date, if they don't transfer, eligible associates will receive severance.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Connecticut Avenue location. We look forward to serving them at our Main Avenue Supercenter and other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," Director of Corporate Communications Felicia McCranie said.

The Walmart location at 650 Main Ave. in Norwalk will remain open. There are 33 Walmart and Sam's Club locations in Connecticut.