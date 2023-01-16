Walmart

Walmart Discontinues Single-Use Bags in Connecticut Starting Wednesday

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

All Walmart stores in Connecticut are getting rid of plastic carryout bags starting Wednesday.

A spokesperson said they're aiming to eliminate waste in the state by getting rid of plastic bags for checkout and pickup orders.

The company is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags or containers instead.

"Eliminating single-use bags in Connecticut is part of our effort to reduce waste," said Senior Vice President of Walmart Sustainability Jane Ewing. "Our customers want to be engaged on this journey, and we remain committed to making the sustainable choice the everyday choice."

Walmart said they're preventing the use of over 1.2 billion plastic and paper bags by discounting them in several states, including Connecticut.

In July 2021, state law banned single-use plastic bags. Walmart stores across Connecticut started selling store branded reusable bags in October 2022.

The spokesperson said paper bags will still be used for delivery orders. For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

WalmartConnecticutWalmart Inc.
