Walmart Employee Pepper-Sprayed by Alleged Shoplifter in Bristol

A Walmart employee was pepper-sprayed by a woman who was allegedly shoplifting in Bristol late Monday night.

According to Bristol Police, security for Bristol Walmart located at 1400 Farmington Ave., noticed a woman shoplifting, placing items into her personal bag, and left the store.

Officials said security asked the woman for her receipt and when she ignored them, they tried to retrieve the stolen items.

The woman turned around and pepper-sprayed the employee, police said. She proceeded to flee the scene in a dark-colored two-door vehicle with tinted windows and what appeared to be a temporary plate on the back.

The vehicle was last seen heading towards Farmington on Route 6.

The employee was treated on the scene for the effects of pepper spray. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.