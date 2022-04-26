Guilford

Walmart in Guilford to Close Next Month

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. signage is displayed outside the company's location in Burbank, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Walmart in Guilford will be closing next month.

Walmart plan to close the store to the public by Friday, May 20, according to a notification sent to the state Department of Labor.

The letter sent to the state says there are around 100 employees who are being impacted, they were notified on April 19 about the store closure and can apply for open positions at other Walmart or Sam’s Club locations.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Guilford location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com,” Felicia McCranie, director of Corporate Affairs, Global Communications, said in a statement.

