Wanted man hit with bean bag shotgun round while fleeing from authorities in Norwich

A wanted man was hit by a bean bag shotgun round while fleeing from authorities in Norwich on Tuesday night and remains at large.

Police were called to Lake Street around 7 p.m. after bail enforcement personnel reported a wanted person had fled from them.

According to police, the bail enforcement personnel fired a bean bag shotgun round into and at the wanted man's car. The man was hit by the object.

Investigators said the man then fled the scene in the vehicle and has not been found.

The extent of the man's injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Peter Karasuk at (860) 886-5661 ext. 3155 or the Norwich Police Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 option 4.