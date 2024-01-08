South Windsor

Wapping Fair discontinued due to South Windsor Jaycees local chapter closure

By Cailyn Blonstein

Getty Images

After more than 130 years, the Wapping Fair in South Windsor is being discontinued.

The fair, which featured live music, demonstrations, livestock shows, food and rides, has been taking place since 1892.

The South Windsor Jaycees have been organizing the fair since 2001 and in 2012, they started overseeing the management of the fair.

On Monday, the South Windsor Jaycees Foundation said it is closing its local chapter.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

With the local chapter's closure, all activities and events, including the Wapping Fair and Paws in the Park, will be discontinued.

It's unclear why the local chapter is closing.

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us