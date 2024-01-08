Wapping Fair discontinued due to South Windsor Jaycees local chapter closure

After more than 130 years, the Wapping Fair in South Windsor is being discontinued.

The fair, which featured live music, demonstrations, livestock shows, food and rides, has been taking place since 1892.

The South Windsor Jaycees have been organizing the fair since 2001 and in 2012, they started overseeing the management of the fair.

On Monday, the South Windsor Jaycees Foundation said it is closing its local chapter.

With the local chapter's closure, all activities and events, including the Wapping Fair and Paws in the Park, will be discontinued.

It's unclear why the local chapter is closing.