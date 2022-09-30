War Escalating in Ukraine Hits Close to Home for Local Women With Ties to the Region

The war in Ukraine escalates as Vladimir Putin illegally declares four occupied regions part of Russia. It is the biggest annexation of territory in postwar Europe.

As Putin repeats threats of nuclear war to defend Russia’s hold on the annexed territory, the U.S. is sending more aid to Ukraine. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal announced a new $12.5 million package for Ukraine was approved by Congress Thursday.

Some people in Connecticut with ties to Ukraine have family trapped in the annexed regions, areas with heavy fighting.

“They're surviving one day at a time,” Dr. Olena Lennon, practitioner in residence in National Security Department at the University of New Haven, said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lennon has sporadic communication with her family in Donetsk, one part of Ukraine being illegally annexed by Russia.

“The exchange of fire is fierce in that area, because they're in the frontline town,” she said.

Lennon was in Ukraine in July.

“The entire country is traumatized, whether it's psychological or physical wounds. It has touched every single family,” she said. “There’s this palpable feeling of unity and loyalty, but also a responsibility that it's upon everybody's efforts to do whatever they can.”

Kseniia Guliaeva, born in Saint Petersburg, Russia, also feels loss.

"Even like I expected most of the actions, this is still like shocking,” Guliaeva said. “I realized like this common responsibility of Russians that we carry. I can't find any words to apologize to the Ukrainians for like the actions of my country.”

The sophomore joins rallies at Wesleyan University, demanding action against Putin. Her father is half Ukrainian, and much of her family is in Kyiv and Dnipro.

“Now my uncles can't leave the country, because they are men. They're not allowed to do this,” Guliaeva said. “But all my cousins and wives of my uncles, they had to leave Ukraine, and now they're refugees in Germany.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal said the situation is dire.

“These acts by Putin are genocide. They are war crimes. They violate international law,” Blumenthal said. “The atrocities that we've uncovered over the last couple of weeks are stomach turning. Women and children with their hands tied behind their back, shot in the head.”

Blumenthal said the aid package for Ukraine approved by Congress this week includes $7.5 billion for military weapons, and about $4.5 billion for economic and humanitarian assistance.

He tells NBC Connecticut he will seek more aid for Ukraine in the budget being approved at the end of the year, but does not support sending U.S. armed forces to the conflict.

“I would not suggest or support it. I don't think it is necessary. What Ukrainians have done is a military miracle, they have pushed back one of the leading world powers,” Blumenthal said. “They are pushing back Russians on their own. What they need from us is not troops, it's military weaponry. Artillery, drones, air defense. These kinds of weapons platforms will enable them to do the job on their own.”

The senator is also introducing a bipartisan resolution to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, paving the way for tougher economic sanctions.

For Lennon and Guliaeva, the escalating conflict overseas is hitting close to home.

“I'm really afraid of the future of my country, of the future of Ukraine,” Guliaeva said. “I don't wish any Russians to be killed in the war. I don't wish like any Ukrainians to be killed in this war.”

Ukraine formally applied to join NATO on Friday, Kyiv vowing to keep fighting to retake its occupied land.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted an online video announcing that Ukraine is seeking accelerated accession to NATO, and is ready for peace talks with Russia once there is a new leader.