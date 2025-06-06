StormTracker

Warm, humid on Friday; tracking thunderstorms

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Friday will be partly sunny, very warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. in northern Connecticut while the shoreline should avoid any storm threats.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

We will have some scattered evening thunderstorms inland and some fog can form overnight too.

NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

High temperatures will be in the 80s and the lows will be in the 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Local

Connecticut 9 hours ago

State police say rural roads enforcement is effective in cracking down on speeding

Waterbury 11 hours ago

2 taken to hospital following hit-and-run involving motorcycles in Waterbury

We’ll have a batch of showers and embedded thunderstorms moving through midday and early afternoon and it will clear for the evening.

Sunday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the 70s.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us