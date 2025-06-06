Warm, humid on Friday; tracking thunderstorms

Friday will be partly sunny, very warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. in northern Connecticut while the shoreline should avoid any storm threats.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

We will have some scattered evening thunderstorms inland and some fog can form overnight too.

NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

High temperatures will be in the 80s and the lows will be in the 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

We’ll have a batch of showers and embedded thunderstorms moving through midday and early afternoon and it will clear for the evening.

Sunday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the 70s.