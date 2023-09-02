connecticut weather

Warm temperatures on tap for Labor Day weekend

By Meteorologist Brian James

Happy Saturday! We've got a very nice holiday weekend on tap with temps tomorrow afternoon reaching the low 80s.

We'll continue to warm things up by Sunday and Monday with highs expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

A mini heat wave will be with us next week with several 90 degrees days in a row starting on Monday and lasting through Wednesday.

The humidity will slowly be increasing with dew points rising out of the 40s and 50s and into the mid and upper 60s by midweek.

Our next chance of rain looks to arrive Thursday night into Friday with a few heavier downpours possible or brief thunderstorm.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

