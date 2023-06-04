Warmer Air Returns to Start the Workweek

It was a chilly weekend across the state after a very warm Friday.

The cloud cover that we saw on Saturday and Sunday sticks around as we head into Monday.

Overnight, temperatures cool into the 50s.

More clouds - maybe a few breaks - are expected on Monday.

However, daytime high temperatures will be milder.

Temperatures return to the 70s, much more like early June!

We stay in the 70s through much of the next week.

A few low rain chances are possible with a low pressure system offshore.

