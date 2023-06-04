connecticut weather

Warmer Air Returns to Start the Workweek

It'll feel much more seasonable

By Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It was a chilly weekend across the state after a very warm Friday.

The cloud cover that we saw on Saturday and Sunday sticks around as we head into Monday.

Overnight, temperatures cool into the 50s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

More clouds - maybe a few breaks - are expected on Monday.

However, daytime high temperatures will be milder.

Temperatures return to the 70s, much more like early June!

We stay in the 70s through much of the next week.

A few low rain chances are possible with a low pressure system offshore.

Local

old saybrook 7 mins ago

State Police Car Struck on Route 9 in Old Saybrook

Hartford 1 hour ago

Teen Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Hartford

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us