Warmer Temperatures Arrive With a Chance for Showers

After a cool start to the weekend, warmer weather has moved in.

High temperatures on Saturday only made it into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The average high temperature for this time of the year should be right around 67 degrees. The warmer air has moved in for today and temperatures will climb into the 70s.

Expect more clouds today.. but warmer temps in the 70's ! https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/CXWeUqvxGI — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) May 2, 2021

Along with the milder air, we run the risk of a scattered afternoon or evening shower. While we're not expecting a lot of rain, there could be a couple of downpours passing through the state later today.

More shower chances and cooler temperatures are expected to end the week.

