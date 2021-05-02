first alert weather

Warmer Temperatures Arrive With a Chance for Showers

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a cool start to the weekend, warmer weather has moved in.

High temperatures on Saturday only made it into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The average high temperature for this time of the year should be right around 67 degrees. The warmer air has moved in for today and temperatures will climb into the 70s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Along with the milder air, we run the risk of a scattered afternoon or evening shower. While we're not expecting a lot of rain, there could be a couple of downpours passing through the state later today.

More shower chances and cooler temperatures are expected to end the week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us