Warming Centers Open as Temperatures Plunge

Brutally cold temperatures are on the way and cities and towns are opening warming centers to keep people safe.

Gov. Ned Lamont is directing the state’s severe cold weather protocol to be activated from noon Monday through noon Wednesday.

During this time period, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut shelters so anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need is urged to call 211 for help to find services.

Here are some of the warming centers that will be open.

BLOOMFIELD

The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center: 330 Park Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.

Prosser Library, 1 Tunxis Ave.: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.

Note: There is currently a mask mandate in effect in Bloomfield, and social distancing is required. The Town will provide water, but residents are asked to bring their own food. Bring medications, emergency contact phone numbers, and any other items you may need during the day. Service dogs are welcome.

BRISTOL

Bristol Public Library: 5 High St., Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bristol Senior Center: 240 Stafford Ave., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Health Center: 395 North Main St., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army: 19 Stearns St., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Agape House: 43 School St., Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon

Brian's Angels: 99 Summer St., Tuesday-Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If local shelters are at capacity, call 211.

HAMDEN

Keefe Community Center gym, 11 Pine St., Jan. 11 to Feb 28, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven nights a week. Enter through the George Street parking lot side. Beds will not be available.

NEW HAVEN

Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen's drop-in center, 266 State St., will open as an emergency warming center.

WATERFORD

The Waterford Community Center: 24 Rope Ferry Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WINCHESTER

Town of Winchester Warming Centers/Charging Centers

Town Hall Francis P. Hicks Room, 338 Main St. Monday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m. to noon

Blanche McCarthy Senior Center (Open to age 55+ or disabled), 80 Holabird Ave. Monday: 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday: 8 a.m. to noon Thursday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m. to noon

Open Door Soup Kitchen, 160 Main St. Monday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Second and third Saturday of the month: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Beardsley & Memorial Library, 40 Munro Place Tuesday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday:10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winsted Area Volunteer Ambulance Headquarters, 655 Main St. Hours of operation to be determined based on the availability of staffing



Local Businesses Open as Warming Centers During Business Hours:

Dunkin Donuts, South Main Street

Dunkin Donuts, Hinsdale Avenue

Winsted News (The Cigar Store), Main Street

Kent Pizza, Main Street

McDonald’s Restaurant, South Main Street

McGrane’s on the Green, Park Place West

ABC Pizza, Main Street

Northwest CT Realty, Main Street

Note: Because of COVID 19 anyone entering a warming center will be required to always wear a mask and to maintain appropriate social distancing while in a warming center. This also applies to local businesses offering to act as warming centers. During Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol anyone in need of Immediate Shelter can obtain assistance by calling 211 or by contacting or going to the Winchester Police Department.