Warming trend begins this weekend

After multiple cold days, temperatures will warm up this weekend.

Saturday warms further into the 30s with mostly sunny skies and calmer winds.

Temperatures will only fall into the 20s overnight with a few extra clouds overhead.

Many areas in Connecticut will warm into the 40s on Sunday.

Highs in the 50s will return for most of us on Tuesday.

By then, we'll track a slight chance for a few rain showers.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

