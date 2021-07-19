Warning Issued About Farmington River for Rising Water Levels, Strong Currents

Anyone who was planning on heading to the Farmington River today is urged to be cautious. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police warn that water levels are expected to rise quickly this morning and the currents will be strong even though the water looks calm.

Environmental Conservation Police said the Army Corps of Engineers will release a large amount of water into the river this morning after a lot of rain to reduce the strain on the dams and larger bodies of water to the north.

They warn anyone planning to recreate on the river this morning to use extreme caution because water levels are expected to rise very quickly.

The rivers can be deceiving and appear to be calm while in reality having very strong undercurrents, EnCon police warn.

Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have been warning of dangerous conditions on the water.

Two teens were reported missing Thursday after going swimming in the Farmington River.

The search for 17-year-old Anthony Nagore and 15-year-old Lucas Brewer was suspended on Saturday. and it resumed Monday morning

Crews responded to the river this morning.