Warning Issued After Skunk in Waterford Tests Positive For Rabies

Health officials have issued a warning after a skunk in Waterford tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was found in the area of Shore Road and tested positive for rabies on Thursday, according to the Ledge Light Health District.

Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that can affect any warm-blooded animal, including people. The virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals and can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva gets into an open wound, breaks in the skin, or mucous membranes, according to the health district.

People in the area are being asked to refrain from feeding or approaching wild or stray animals.