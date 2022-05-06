Warning Issued After Skunk in Ledyard Tests Positive for Rabies

A skunk found in a residential area of Ledyard has tested positive for rabies, according to the Ledge Light Health District.

Officials are warning people to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.

Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that can affect any warm-blooded animal, including people. The virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals and can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva gets into an open wound, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes, according to the health district.

The skunk tested positive for the disease on May 6.

Anyone with concerns can contact the health district at 860-448-4882 or animal control at 860-464-9621.