Warning Issued Ahead of Spring Break Travel Amid Pandemic

Spring break is just a few weeks away for public schools across Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont recently changed the state’s travel requirements to recommendations in terms of getting a negative COVID-19 test or quarantining. But Lamont said he is concerned to see the spring break crowds in places like Florida and Texas.

“If you have to travel, I just assume you don’t go down to Miami Beach. I know it looks like it’s pretty hopping for spring break, there’s also a real risk for a flare-up there. We don’t need that. If you do go down and you don’t listen and you come back, get tested, get tested. It will just reduce the risk for yourself your family, your community, and sit back until you get the results of that test,” Lamont said.

School districts including Glastonbury are requiring a negative COVID-19 test after spring break travel, especially because the district is bringing all students in sixth grade through 12 grade back full-time the following Monday.

“We want to make sure that we do not have any issues the very first week that we’re opening up five days a week and I think it also gives some peace of mind to families, knowing that for those who do travel, they have been tested before coming back,” Alan Bookman, the superintendent for Glastonbury Public Schools, said.

Bookman does expect families to travel.

For the first time in a year since the pandemic began, AAA is seeing an increase locally in travel bookings. They started to pick up in February and the first week of March was better than all of February, Dianne Bourgoin, a spokesperson for AAA Travel in Connecticut, said.

“It just continues to grow as the days go on and more and more people get vaccinated and start to really plan. They’re planning for now and into the future, the next six months and the next year out,” Bourgoin said.

Bourgoin recommends travelers consult a travel agent and get acquainted with the state’s travel recommendations in the state they are flying to and from.

Bourgoin said travel looks very different right now and knowing when and how many negative COVID-19 tests you might need will save you time.