Warrant Documents Severe Abuse Man Is Accused of Inflicting on Girlfriend's Son in New London

A New London man is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son, locking him in a closet, beating him and depriving him of food and water.

The boy had been removed from school to hide evidence of his injuries, according to court documents.

WARNING: Details of the allegations of disturbing.

Police arrested 41-year-old Michael Gregor after responding to a New London home in January to investigate a report of domestic violence and found the boy in a room that locked from the outside, according to court documents.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said the boy was hospitalized after “living in squalor and inhumane conditions,” and described being “hog-tied,” bound in small spaces, including a wooden box, being beaten if he tried to eat food, and said he thought he was going to die.

The investigation started on Jan. 29 when officers responded to a local diner to investigate a domestic disturbance and the victim told police that her boyfriend had assaulted her in her apartment.

When officers went to the apartment, they found two children in a room and the 10-year-old boy in another room that had a deadbolt lock on the outside, according to court documents.

The boy was malnourished, had several bruises, hair loss and trauma to his ears, described as “cauliflower ear.”

The boy told police that he was being locked for hours in the room, which had only a layer of plastic on the floor, a blanket, and he slept there, court documents state.

There was also a three-foot-long piece of wood in the room that the boy told police Gregor used to hit him.

According to court documents, the boy said he did not know why he was being treated so badly, but most of his communication with Gregor was about using the bathroom and he would get assaulted if he said he did not have to go. If he urinated on himself, he would be locked in the closet and could not change for days.

The boy told investigators that the abuse started in Norwich when the boy lied about taking some food and Gregor hit him in the side of the head and injured his ear, according to court records. The family later moved to New London.

In the past, the boy had been locked in a small closet and was only allowed out to use the bathroom, he told police.

There were holes in the sheetrock and the boy told officers they were caused when Gregor kicked him until he could not breathe, then left him in the closet.

If he behaved, he said, he was moved from the closet to the room police found him in.

His mother had no choice but to help Gregor because he would hit both of them if she said anything about what was happening, the boy reported, according to court records.

The boy was brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Doctors told investigators that he had several injuries, including rib fractures and a broken finger, and the child’s undernourishment was a major concern.

The child is now in the care of another family member.

Gregor was arrested on a warrant Thursday at his home in East Lyme. He faces charges including first-degree strangulation, assault, cruelty to persons, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and more. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The state Department of Children and Families released a statement.

"These extremely concerning allegations were brought to the Department's attention by the New London Police Department in January 2023 and a joint investigation immediately commenced with both agencies," the department said in a statement.

"While we adhere to state law regarding the disclosure of case-specific information as outlined in Conn. Gen. Stat. 17a-28 and federal law, we can confirm all the children who were residing in this home are currently safe and receiving appropriate supports to address the significant trauma they have experienced and as discovered during the course of our investigation.

"This is the first allegation of physical abuse received regarding the individual who has been subsequently arrested.

"Protecting children takes the collective efforts of all members of our community - professionals, family members, and concerned citizens,"." the department said.

They said support is available throughout Connecticut and can be located by dialing 211 and a "reasonable suspicion of child maltreatment can be made to the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline by dialing 1-800-842-2288. The Careline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Callers to the Careline can remain anonymous."

"Given the pending criminal charges, we are unable to comment any further at this time," the statement from the Department of Children and Families says.

Gregor is expected to appear in court on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 860-447-1481. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.