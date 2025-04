Warren Elementary School in Warren is closed on Monday because of an electrical fire.

School officials said there was an electrical fire in one of the light panels in the gym around 8:30 a.m.

The few staff members who were in the building were safely evacuated. No students were in the building.

The school is closed on Monday because of smoke conditions, accorrding to the school.