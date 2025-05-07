Metro-North

Washout near South Norwalk could cause delays cancelations for Metro-North service

Metro-North is warning passengers on the New Haven line that they might experience delays or cancelations during the evening rush hour on Wednesday because of storm damage.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said crews are working to address a washout this week’s storms caused near South Norwalk.

New Haven Line customers might experience delays of up to 15 minutes and some possible cancellations through the evening rush hour.

