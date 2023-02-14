Watch Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Ad Outtakes: ‘I'm Trying to Compensate With Comedy'

You've seen the Super Bowl ad, now go behind the scene of Ben Affleck's Dunkin' drive-thru commercial that was shot here in the Boston area.

Video shared Monday by the Massachusetts-based coffee giant shows more of Affleck working the window at a Medford location, joking with shocked customers and admittedly "struggling" to work the cash register.

Affleck appears to be improvising his way through the job. He tells one driver, "we've got no coffee and no doughnuts," and says what they do have is water. The movie star adds, "I'm trying to compensate with comedy for my ineptitude."

He yells while upselling another driver. Then, when he pulls up to the window, asks, "How's your mother? Father alright?"

The ad was shot last month in Revere and, as Affleck describes it in the outtakes it, "scenic Medford — why travel when you're already there? That's our slogan."

The ad — Dunkin's first ever at the Super Bowl — had regulars at the Medford location buzzing on Monday.

"It is crazy! Like, of all the Dunkin' Donuts for them to choose, they chose this one," Clarissa Summons said. "I could not believe it, honestly."

Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, makes a cameo in the ad as well, though she didn't make the blooper reel.

"I thought it was good. I like to see Boston on my TV," Jenine Thresher said. "We didn't have the Patriots, but at least we had Ben and Jen."

Sam Adams also ran a Super Bowl ad, part of the popular "Your Cousin From Boston" campaign, showcasing "a brighter Boston."

The ad imagines a world where Boston is nicer and New Englanders and New Yorkers get along — and where former Celtics star and renowned trash-talker Kevin Garnett is the bestselling author of "Don't Talk Trash, Spread Love."

"It is funny taking the negative stereotypes of Boston and turning them on their ear," Doug Gould, a Boston University professor and former advertising executive, said Monday. "People love to hear the Boston accent."

Boston remains intriguing for those outside of New England, a fact that plays well in ads, said Gould, who co-produced two critically acclaimed Super Bowl ads himself.

"I think it is a characterization of humans that is funny, and to be candid, if you come to Boston, it is not inaccurate," he said.