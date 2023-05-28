Waterbury

Watch: Car Crashes Into 7-Eleven Store in Waterbury

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A car crashed into a convenience store in Waterbury on Saturday and the entire incident was captured on video.

The crash happened at the 7-Eleven on Baldwin Street around 3 p.m.

Store manager Suhel Ahmed provided video of the moment a driver crashed through a 7-Eleven in Waterbury on Saturday.

Store manager Suhel Ahmed said everyone was okay.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In a video provided by Ahmed, a car can be seen driving through the front of the store and multiple items being thrown from the impact.

Store manager Suhel Ahmed provided video of the moment a driver crashed through a 7-Eleven in Waterbury on Saturday.

After the crash, several people can be seen running to the front of the store to see what happened.

Local

seymour 21 mins ago

Body Found in Naugatuck River During Seymour's Memorial Day Parade

Hartford 1 hour ago

Infractions Issued as Street Racers Attempted to Block I-84 West in Hartford

Despite the damage, Ahmed says the store remains open.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to police for more details.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us