State Launches New Online Tax Filing System Called myconneCT

The state announced the launch of a new online state state filing system with the aim of modernizing the Department of Revenue Services' system while making it a better experience for Connecticut taxpayers, the governor said Monday.

Back in July, the governor announced the launch of business.ct.gov to help people who want to do business in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said this is an online, one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs.

During the first phase, customers will be able to use what is being called as the myconneCT site on mobile devices with features including secure messaging and tax filing reminder, the state announced.

Department of Administrative Services Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said the new initiative should save business owners time and money.

“Everyone deserves the same modern, convenient online experience they get when shopping or banking when they are dealing with state government,” Geballe said in a statement. “Our goal with business.ct.gov, including these capabilities from DRS, is to ensure businesses, consumers, and residents spend less time talking to us and trying to figure out what they need to do, and more time with their families, building their business, and enjoying our state.”

Geballe said back in July that the service would launch in the fall with new updates and added functionality being added regularly.

“This new portal is just one piece of our larger efforts to make sure that businesses spend less time talking to us at the state – and more time growing their business,” Governor Lamont said. “This work has continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic because we are committed to ensuring that businesses have what they need to be successful in Connecticut in all climates. We know that our commitment to continuing this work no matter what will help us come out of the pandemic even stronger – and I am excited to see this program grow.”

myconneCT is now available for taxpayers to file state returns, make payments, view their filing histories, and navigate withholdings and surcharges.

myconneCT can be found here: https://portal.ct.gov/DRS/myconneCT/myconneCT