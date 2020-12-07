New Haven Police Provide Updates on Cases

New Haven police provided updates on several cases they have been working on Monday, including a murder investigation and a shooting, among other cases.

Police said the city of New Haven has been dealing with an increase in violent crime like cities across Connecticut and the nation.

The most recent case police provided an update on was a shooting Friday morning on Sargent Drive in which a man was found shot in the driver's seat of an SUV, police said. The victim, a 28-year-old New Haven man, had been shot in the head remains in critical condition.

Police said they identified a suspect, 22-year-old Nicholas Osario, of New Haven, and arrested him within hours. Police are continuing to and expect to make additional arrests.

Police also provided and update on an attempted robbery on Oct. 7, 2019 on Whalley Avenue in which a 35-year-old man was shot. They said they have an arrest warrant for a New Haven resident and they are actively looking for the suspect and expect to have him in custody soon.

Police also said they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Orchard Street on June 27, 2019. The victim survived the injuries, police said.

The suspect, 28-year-old Yuwell Mitchell, was arrested on December 2. He was charged with conspiracy to commit assault, crimintal attempt at assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was also charged with criminal possession of ammunition, burglary, and risk of injury to a child.

They also said they secure an arrest warrant for a homicide on Munson Street this year and they are meeting with the victim's family. Police expect to hold a news conference on Wednesday.

Police said they also secured grand jury indictments for suspects in cocaine trafficking and the suspects are directly connected to violence in the city.

New Haven police also said they have arrested some juveniles accused of stealing cars.

The police department, like the broader community, is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

Officials said Monday that 21 police officers are out and 11 are COVID-19 positive.

They said they have modified police response. They are making more calls and engaging in person less other than for serious incidents.