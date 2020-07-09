coronavirus

WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.: Lamont Gives Update on State's Coronavirus Response

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the state's coronavirus response efforts at 4 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for a second straight day, though the positive rate remains low.

Hospitalizations increased by five to 88, and five new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,343 deaths in the state, according to the numbers released Wednesday.

There were 7,335 new tests recorded and 75 new cases reported. In total, there have been 535,465 tests and 47,108 cases reported in Connecticut.

