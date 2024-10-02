Decision 2024

Watch party held for vice presidential debate

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

Students at Quinnipiac University turned out for a watch party for the first and possibly only vice presidential debate in Decision 2024.

“It's not as much yelling as there was last time, and I think it's nice to focus more on the issues as that's what voters care about,” Julianna Mazzella, Quinnipiac University sophomore, said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“Yeah, policy wise, I'm really enjoying how they're like sticking to it,” Lillian Curtin, Quinnipiac University sophomore, said.

Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance explained their positions including on climate change, immigration and abortion.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Money issues are top of mind for voters age 18-29 according to an NBC News Stay Tuned Gen Z poll.

“Cost of living and overall prices, like because of inflation and how to counteract inflation,” Alan McNeely, Quinnipiac University junior, said.

Some students would like to see more from the candidates. That includes focusing more on some issues important to them.

Local

New Haven 7 hours ago

“Sounds of Hope” ceremony honors domestic violence victims and survivors 

Meriden 8 hours ago

Meriden pickleball event offers a chance for people with disabilities to play

“We would really like to hear more about what's going to continue to be done about forgiving student loan debt and also helping make college more affordable for all of us,” Ryan Hagerman, Quinnipiac University senior, said.

“Rather than taking our vote for granted, they actually make an effort to do something that will help us. Then people might actually show up,” Danielle Burney, Quinnipiac University sophomore, said.

Now a political science professor doesn’t believe Tuesday’s debate will change much. That’s because there’s not a lot of movement in the race including in the polls.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us