Watch party held for vice presidential debate

Students at Quinnipiac University turned out for a watch party for the first and possibly only vice presidential debate in Decision 2024.

“It's not as much yelling as there was last time, and I think it's nice to focus more on the issues as that's what voters care about,” Julianna Mazzella, Quinnipiac University sophomore, said.

“Yeah, policy wise, I'm really enjoying how they're like sticking to it,” Lillian Curtin, Quinnipiac University sophomore, said.

Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance explained their positions including on climate change, immigration and abortion.

Money issues are top of mind for voters age 18-29 according to an NBC News Stay Tuned Gen Z poll.

“Cost of living and overall prices, like because of inflation and how to counteract inflation,” Alan McNeely, Quinnipiac University junior, said.

Some students would like to see more from the candidates. That includes focusing more on some issues important to them.

“We would really like to hear more about what's going to continue to be done about forgiving student loan debt and also helping make college more affordable for all of us,” Ryan Hagerman, Quinnipiac University senior, said.

“Rather than taking our vote for granted, they actually make an effort to do something that will help us. Then people might actually show up,” Danielle Burney, Quinnipiac University sophomore, said.

Now a political science professor doesn’t believe Tuesday’s debate will change much. That’s because there’s not a lot of movement in the race including in the polls.