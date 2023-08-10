Watch the sweet moment Taylor Swift gives a young girl from Old Lyme her hat during the Eras Tour

Emily Randak is only 11 years old, but she was feeling "22" at the Eras Tour Wednesday night.

The Taylor Swift fan from Old Lyme, Connecticut, had the moment of a lifetime during her show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

After traveling all the way to California for the last show of the first leg of the Eras Tour, Randak was randomly selected from the crowd to receive Swift's "22" hat, a fedora she wears during the "Red" album set.

Watch Randak's excited face as she waits for Swift to reach her at the edge of the stage. The singer kneels down, places the fedora on the 11-year-old's head and accepts a friendship bracelet from the little girl. Randak even gets a big hug and a high five from the superstar.

Swift has given away over 25 hats during the first leg of her tour, always to young kids. The tradition has gone viral with videos showing sweet exchanges between Swift and her young fans.

And what better person to don the hat than Randak, who loves the singer so much she drew a portrait of her for an art class at Lyme Academy.

Randak is not the first local kid to get a special moment with swift among tens of thousands of fans. In May, Leyton Barrett, a 10-year-old from West Haven, was called to the stage to receive the "22" hat from Swift during a show at Gillette Stadium.

Wednesday was an extra exciting night for swifties at the last of six Eras shows at SoFi Stadium. Swift announced the re-recording of her 2014 album "1989" during the show, continuing her pursuit to regain ownership over her older music.

As Swift gets ready to head overseas for the next leg of the Eras Tour, fans around the world will keep "shaking it off," and lots of young swifties will undoubtedly be "Enchanted" to meet her.