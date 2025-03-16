Large fire burning at Boston trash transfer station, firefighters ordered out of building

A massive fire is burning at a Boston trash transfer station on Sunday morning, and all firefighters have now been ordered out of the building.

The Boston Fire Department said they responded around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of heavy smoke coming from a large trash transfer station at 65 Gerard St. in Roxbury. Mutual aid was called in from numerous neighboring communities.

Watch video from the fire scene:

At approximately 8:30 heavy smoke from a large trash transfer station at 65 Gerard st. Roxbury . This is now at 5 alarms. pic.twitter.com/VdwBqAaBy3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 16, 2025

By 9 a.m., they said the fire had continue to grow, and all firefighters had been ordered out of the building. They are now fighting the fire from the exterior only. Windy conditions are limiting visibility.

All Firefighters have been ordered to out of the building, a 6th alarm has been ordered. Firefighters are attacking fire from the exterior only . pic.twitter.com/uGYEdMUHHs — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 16, 2025

In an update shortly after 10:30 a.m., fire officials said 150 firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze. They advised neighbors to keep their doors and windows closed to keep the smoke out.

Approximately 150 Firefighters continue to battle the 8 alarm fire on Gerard st. Roxbury. We remind the neighbors in the area to keep their doors and windows closed to keep the smoke out and avoid the area . pic.twitter.com/uF32ezC0uC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 16, 2025

No further details were immediately available.