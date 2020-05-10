ledyard high school

WATCH: Virtual Performance by Ledyard H.S. Chamber Choir

By Dan Corcoran

Ledyard Music

At a time of social distancing and bans on large gatherings, the Ledyard High School Chamber Choir recently created a virtual performance of the song ‘Simple Gifts’, a popular American Shaker song.

Each of the students recorded their portions of the song at their own homes and then had their voices spliced together into one video.

“These students have been working to create virtual collaborations since our school buildings closed in March,” said Melanie Cometa, Director of Choral Activities at Ledyard High School. “The students are determined to sing ‘together’ as much as they can, she said.

Local

connecticut schools 2 hours ago

Public Can Submit Questions About Schools Ahead of Gov. Lamont’s Roundtable Discussion

coronavirus in connecticut 2 hours ago

Coronavirus in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline, Cases Rise Above 33,500

The group had been originally been preparing this piece for a March Concert and an April tour, Cometa said.

“The text speaks to us especially right now as we learn to appreciate the simple gifts of music, love, and being together, even when we are apart,” she said.

Watch the full performance here:

This article tagged under:

ledyard high schoolLedyardvirtual choir performance
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us