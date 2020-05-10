WATCH: Virtual Performance by Ledyard H.S. Chamber Choir

At a time of social distancing and bans on large gatherings, the Ledyard High School Chamber Choir recently created a virtual performance of the song ‘Simple Gifts’, a popular American Shaker song.

Each of the students recorded their portions of the song at their own homes and then had their voices spliced together into one video.

“These students have been working to create virtual collaborations since our school buildings closed in March,” said Melanie Cometa, Director of Choral Activities at Ledyard High School. “The students are determined to sing ‘together’ as much as they can, she said.

The group had been originally been preparing this piece for a March Concert and an April tour, Cometa said.

“The text speaks to us especially right now as we learn to appreciate the simple gifts of music, love, and being together, even when we are apart,” she said.

Watch the full performance here: