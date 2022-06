A water coaster is opening Friday at Quassy Amusement and Waterpark in Middlebury.

Rocket Rapids is the first water coaster in the state, according to the park. It will open at 1 p.m.

The water coaster is in Splash Away Bay waterpark.

Quassy said the water jets propel rafts uphill more.

