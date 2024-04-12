Water damage woes for Guilford's Grass Island shack

A town is in shock, over its beloved shack.

Many people in Guilford looked out onto Grass Island on Friday, as a local landmark became surrounded by rising water levels due to recent weather.

There has been a townwide effort to save "The Red Shack," but this week's damage has some worried that it may be too late.

"It's kind of a shock to see it, I hope they can save it," said Jeff Larson of Guilford.

Betsy Elliman of North Branford said, "It's amazing and a little heartbreaking to see it kind of sinking into the water." She added, "It's sad to see it like this."

NBC Connecticut

The rain and tide on the west shore of Grass Island is now overcoming the tiny cottage, bringing out many onlookers.

"We’ve been concerned that something was going to happen," said Guilford's First Selectman, Matt Hoey. "We’re hoping it can get through this high tide, [so we can] make an assessment on how we can either anchor it or how to move it," Hoey said.

Just next week, the town was prepared to move the historic building to safer ground.

The original owner sold the home to the town years ago, since then it has been a community effort to maintain it.

"Everyone who lives in town has just grown up with it," said Oliver Biship of Guilford. "I think it will be saved."