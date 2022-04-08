Water Leak from Apartment Leads Ledyard Police to Drug Factory: Police

A water leak from one apartment to the one below it led Ledyard police to a drug factory and a suspect has been arrested.

Officers responded to the Fox Run Apartments at 10:47 p.m. Thursday after a resident reported water leaking from her ceiling.

There was no answer to a knock on the door of the apartment above, so a maintenance worker from the apartment complex went inside to find the source of the leak and discovered the drug factory, police said.

Police arrested the resident when he returned to his apartment.

He was charged with operating a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana with intent to sell, possession with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on a $150,000 bond.