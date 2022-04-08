Ledyard

Water Leak from Apartment Leads Ledyard Police to Drug Factory: Police

Ledyard Police Department
NBCConnecticut.com

A water leak from one apartment to the one below it led Ledyard police to a drug factory and a suspect has been arrested.

Officers responded to the Fox Run Apartments at 10:47 p.m. Thursday after a resident reported water leaking from her ceiling.

There was no answer to a knock on the door of the apartment above, so a maintenance worker from the apartment complex went inside to find the source of the leak and discovered the drug factory, police said.

Police arrested the resident when he returned to his apartment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was charged with operating a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana with intent to sell, possession with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on a $150,000 bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Ledyard
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us