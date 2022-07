A water main break is affecting a busy intersection in Southington.

The break is at the intersection of Queen Street and Spring Street, according to police.

Spring Street is closed, police said.

Chick-fil-A, which is located on Queen Street, posted on its Facebook page that it is closed because of the water main break.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while repairs are being made.