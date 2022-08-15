Water Main Break Along Tremont Street in Boston Causes Road to Buckle

A water main break Monday morning along Tremont Street in Boston has left a section of the road damaged, with an SUV sinking into it.

The water main break was near the corner of Tremont Street and Lenox Street in Boston. An NBC10 Boston crew on scene saw a considerable flow of water along the street when they first arrived before 4 a.m. By around 4:30 a.m., the water had been turned off, but parts of the street were starting to buckle. One SUV that was parked overnight sunk into a hole as part of the road collapsed.

According to an official with the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, the 20 inch water main break started around 3:45 a.m. Monday. It's an 1872 pipe in question that was rehabbed in the 1970s.

According to an official with the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, the 20 inch water main break started around 3:45 a.m. Monday. It's an 1872 pipe in question that was rehabbed in the 1970s.

"I was about to leave the house and I just opened the door to the balcony in my apartment building to get some air and I noticed this sort of noise below, looked down and was like 'Oh my God,'" the SUV's owner Sarah Donner said. "And then I remembered where my car was and so I went out further and saw my car was in this hole. Pretty crazy."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Her SUV, a 2022 Subaru Outback, is just a year old.

"Definitely not something I expected to see obviously first thing waking up, pre-coffee," Donner said.

PHOTOS: Street Destroyed After Boston Water Main Break

The 20-inch water main break started around 3:45 a.m. Monday, according to an official with the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. The break occurred in a pipe that dates to 1872 and was rehabilitated in the 1970s. Repairs will likely take the whole day.

Some apartments in the area flooded due to the large amount of water that was gushing from underground.

"I woke up because I was in the bathroom and literally just stepped in a whole bunch of water," Stephanie Perez said.

Some apartments in the neighborhood are flooded - this one is on Tremont. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/gCR16ijcMZ — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) August 15, 2022

Boston police, fire and the water department were all seen responding to the incident.

Tremont Street was closed to traffic on both directions in that area, as were nearby side streets.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a water main break, Tremont Street between Massachusetts Avenue and Northampton Street is closed, please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 15, 2022

This was the second major water main break in Boston in three days. On Saturday, a break at Boston Common caused thousands of gallons of water to gush onto the sidewalks and on Charles and Boylston streets nearby, closing traffic to parts of the streets affected. The flooding also caused rocks and debris to litter the roads.

According to the commission, that broken pipe was from the late 1800s, but was rehabilitated in the 1980s. Since the break Saturday morning, work crews have already replaced the pipe and filled in the areas where they needed to dig.

Officials with the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said they're not concerned by the two breaks happening within days of each other.

"Not concerning to us at this time," Director of Communications Dolores Randolph said. "We have about 30 to 40 breaks a year and that is well above the national standard for this region. But we take every break seriously and are trying to work to get the repairs done as quickly as possible."

Crews are working to repair a water main that broke early Saturday morning near the common. Crews expect to have the incident fixed overnight.

Crews are working to repair a water main that broke early Saturday morning near the common. Crews expect to have the incident fixed overnight.

PHOTOS: Water Main Break Floods, Damages Streets Near Boston Common