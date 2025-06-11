Wallingford

Water main break causes lane closure on Route 5 in Wallingford

A water main break has caused part of Route 5 in Wallingford to be impassable as crews work to fix the road.

Officers began getting calls about Route 5 beginning to "buckle" near Walmart around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police responded to the area and found North Colony Road was buckled up from a water main break. It was reportedly causing the southbound lane to be impassable.

The state Department of Transportation and Wallingford Water Division were notified and crews are working to fix the issue.

Crews are expected to continue working on the area for the morning commute. Anyone in the area is urged to use caution or should find an alternate route as there may be delays.

