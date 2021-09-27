Water Main Break Closes Part of Post Road East in Westport

A water main break has closed part of Post Road East in Westport on Monday and is expected to impact the morning commute.

Police said there was a water main break overnight and the westbound traffic lane on Post Road East near Roseville Road will have closures and restrictions.

Construction is ongoing in the area and is expected to impact the morning commute.

Crescent Road is also closed at the eastern end onto Post Road for all traffic, authorities added.

Anyone traveling in the area is reminded to expect delays and possible backups.