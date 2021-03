Part of Silver Lane in East Hartford is closed because of a water main break.

Police said Silver Lane is closed between Mercer Avenue and Whitney Street.

Officials from MDC said the water main break was reported around 12:45 p.m. and the main was shut down for repairs at about 1:20 p.m.

Three businesses and about 75 homes are affected.

MDC said a typical water main repair takes six two eight hours.