Water main break closes road in Southington

Southington police cruiser
A water main break has closed a road in Southington on Sunday.

The water department is currently working on the water main break in the 900 block of Pleasant Street.

The road is expected to remain closed while the work is being done.

A detour is in effect for vehicles in the area. Anyone needing to get around the water main break should use MacIntosh Way.

There is no estimate for how long the repair will take.

