Water Main Break Could Affect Residents Near High Street in Bristol

There is a water main break on High Street in Bristol and the water and there is a water filling station at the Water Filtration Plant for people affected by an extended service interruption.

The Bristol Water and Sewer Department said it is working on an emergency water main break at 259 High St. and surrounding areas might have might experience a period of low water pressure.

When the water is turned back on, residents might have some discolored water. If they do, they are urged to either run an outside faucet or bathtub until the water clears.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The water filling station at the Water Filtration Plant, at 1080 Terryville Ave., and is available to any customers who are affected by an extended service interruption 24 hours a day, seven days a week and there is no charge to customers affected by the water service interruption, according to the department.

Customers will need to bring their own containers and filtration plant operators will assist in filling them.

Residents are urged to call the water filtration plant at (860) 583-6504 before you arrive.