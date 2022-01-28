Water Main Break Could Cause Traffic Delays Near UConn as Students Return

A water main break has closed part of Route 195 in Mansfield and that will cause some traffic delays near the University of Connecticut as students return to campus.

CT Travel Smart says Route 195 is closed at Mansfield Road.

UConn said police are at the school to direct traffic, but students will be able to move in.

Many of the students returning for the semester left their biggest belongings in the dorms over the winter break, so they won’t have as much to move back into their rooms as they would have in the fall semester and it should be relatively quick and smooth process, according to UConn.

UConn students are set to move back to campus for the spring semester on Thursday, one day earlier than planned due to snow. Upon arrival, students will have to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Buckley and Shippee halls won’t have water until the repairs are completed and UConn said they expect it to be resolved today unless they run into any unexpected challenges.