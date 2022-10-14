Water Main Break Impacting Part of New Milford

It'll take several hours to repair a water main break in part of New Milford Friday evening.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said Aquarion is fixing the break, but it'll take several more hours to make repairs.

People living in the areas of Camelot Estates on Archers Lane, Carriage Drive, Manor Road, Round Table Road and Stonecastle Road might have discolored water.

Residents are being advised to use stored water for drinking and cooking while repairs are made.

When the break is repaired, people in the area should run cold water faucets until the water appears clear.