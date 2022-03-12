Water Main Break Impacting Part of Norfolk

A water main break is impacting part of Norfolk and is expected to continue throughout the night.

Officials said Westside Road near Route 44 is experiencing its second water main break within 24 hours.

The break is causing residents to have low water pressure and possibly cloudy water, emergency crews said.

The town hopes the break will be fixed and back to normal by Sunday morning.

