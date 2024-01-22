Water main break repairs close Route 372 in New Britain

Crews are repairing a water main break on Route 372 in New Britain on Monday morning and part of the road remains closed.
State Dept. of Transportation officials said there is emergency road work being done and Route 372 is closed between North Mountain Road and Journey Road.
It's unclear when the area will reopen.
There is no estimate for how long the repairs will take.
